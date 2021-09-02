Toronto Marlies Sign Forwards Zach O'Brien and Marcus Power

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Zach O'Brien and Marcus Power to one-year AHL contracts.

O'Brien, 29, recorded 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) in 49 games this past season with EV Landshut (DEL2). He was second in the league overall in points (83) and goals (40). In two seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL), O'Brien registered 53 goals and 61 assists in 94 games. The St. John's native captured the Kelly Cup in 2018-19 and was named the Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP. O'Brien has appeared in eight games with the Marlies, picking up one goal and one assist.

Power, 28, appeared in 47 games with EV Landshut (DEL2) this past season, registering 69 points (29 goals, 40 assists). The St. John's native skated in 109 games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) over two seasons and collected 47 goals and 60 assists. Power picked up 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 21 playoff games, winning the Kelly Cup in 2018-19.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Joey Anderson, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Rasmus Sandin.

