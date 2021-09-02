Admirals Set Pre-Season Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team will play two pre-season games prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Admirals will play host to the Chicago Wolves on Friday, October 8th at 7 pm at Panther Arena. It will be the first game action for the Ads in 575 days, dating back to March 10, 2020. Admirals Full and Half Season Ticket Members and 20-pack Flex Voucher holders will receive complimentary tickets for the game as part of the team's Ticket Pick-Up Party.

Tickets for the general public are $10 and can be purchased: https://offer.fevo.com/-hweb5b9-54561bb

The following night Milwaukee will complete the home-and-home set, as well as the pre-season, by visiting the Wolves at 7 pm at Triphahn Community Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. For more information on this game fans should visit www.chicagowolves.com.

One week later the Admirals will kick-off the regular season by welcoming the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

