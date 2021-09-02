San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2021-22 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls return for their Home Opener presented by Cal Coast Credit Union on Friday, Oct. 22 vs. the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). San Diego's season begins on the road Saturday, Oct. 16 at Ontario.

Individual tickets for games in the 2021-22 season start at $19 per game. A member of the nine-team Pacific Division (Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Jose, Stockton and Tucson), San Diego will face Ontario on 12 occasions, Abbotsford, Henderson, San Jose, Stockton, and Tucson eight times each, and Bakersfield and Colorado for six games. Every Pacific Division opponent will visit Pechanga Arena San Diego at least three times this season. The Gulls will also play the Iowa Wild of the Central Division for a four-game set with two games on home ice.

In addition, the Gulls will host 13 promotional and theme nights this season, including a USA Gulls hat giveaway courtesy of Indian Motorcycle of San Diego on Military Appreciation Night Nov. 6, a Simon Benoit Third Jersey Bobblehead giveaway for the Gulls Third Jersey Debut on Nov. 26, a Gulls Holiday Beanie giveaway during Winter Wonderland Night on Dec. 18, a Gulls Super Hero poster giveaway on Marvel Super Hero Night on Jan. 15 and a Gulls Deck of Playing Cards giveaway for Casino Night on Feb 19. Other promotional schedule highlights include Heroes Night (Nov. 5), Pink In The Rink (Feb. 2), Hockey Is For Everyone (Feb. 5), Star Wars Night (Mar. 12), Community Night (Mar. 27), Hockey Fights Cancer (Apr. 2) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 23). Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information.

Individual tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis. All Gulls Mini Plans will also be on sale, including the Eight-Ticket Flex, 10-Game Pick 'Em and 20-Game Plan.

Season tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego are currently available through a Gulls Elite membership.â¯Memberships can be purchased for as little as $14â¯per game ($476) for the 2021-22 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsElite.

