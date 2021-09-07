Everblades Release 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Everblades released the promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season.

"We are looking forward to getting back to our normal promotions and the 2021-22 season being our best season yet here at the Everblades," stated Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development Chris Palin. "We are pleased to announce some of our favorite returning theme nights are back better than ever for the 2021-22 season!"

The schedule features fan favorites, such as DC Comics Night, Nickelodeon Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Military Night, Pink in the Rink and Teddy Bear Toss.

Nightly promotions such as Hump Day Deals, 239 Fridays and Saturday Tailgate will be featured in each game as well. There will be additional nights and giveaways announced at a later date. All promotional nights are subject to change.

Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 23 vs Jacksonville Icemen is only a few weeks away. Secure your single game tickets starting on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10am HERE. All Blades 365 members are able to secure additional single game tickets during the presale going on currently. Contact your sales rep or call the office to 239-948-7825 today.

Sweets in the Suites/DC Comics Night | Saturday, October 30

Celebrate Halloween with the Everblades courtesy of Waste Pro! The Blades will be getting into the Halloween spirit by wearing the guise of a famous DC Comics character as they take on the Norfolk Admirals. Additionally, fans will have the chance to score some sweets during Trick or Treat in the suites of Hertz Arena, and there will be a featured costume contest during the game!

Swampee's Birthday/ Military Night | Saturday, November 20

Come join us at Hertz Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, where we salute our nation's Armed Forces with our annual Military Night presented by National Coalition for Patriots. The Blades will wear specialty military-themed jerseys, against the Jacksonville Icemen, that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to National Coalition for Patriots. There will be a special moment during the night to recognize current members of the military and veterans. Additionally, take part in the festivities as the meanest, greenest gator celebrates his 24th birthday!

Teddy Bear Toss | Saturday, December 4

It is time to welcome back a Southwest Florida holiday tradition with the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bear Necessities! Come throw out your stuffed animal after the first Blades goal versus the Trois-Rivières Lions. The Blades will donate the stuffed animals to benefit kids at the Golisano Children's Hospital, among other local causes.

First Responders Night | Saturday, January 22

We will honor all of the first responders who work tirelessly, especially throughout the pandemic, on First Responders Night presented by the Cape Coral Professional Fire Fighters. The Blades will wear specialty first responders' jerseys against the Atlanta Gladiators, on Saturday, Jan. 22. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Beach Night | Friday, February 5

It is time to break out your swim trunks & sunscreen on Beach Night courtesy of Molly Moo's Ice Cream at Hertz Arena. The arena will become a mini beach with different activities and looks as the Blades take on the Orlando Solar Bears. Be on the lookout for some great deals regarding food and drink for the night too!

Nickelodeon Night | Saturday, February 19

Nick, Nick, Nick, Nick, Na, Nick, Nick, Nick, NICKELODEON! The Blades are pleased to bring back Nickelodeon Night where they will be wearing specialty jerseys themed after a hit Nickelodeon show that will be announced later. Jersey auction proceeds will be donated to the Animal Refuge Center. Show out with your favorite Nickelodeon show as the Blades take on the South Carolina Stingrays!

Blackout Night | Saturday, March 12

Come join us at Hertz Arena as the Everblades take on the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, March 12. The Blades will be sporting nifty black jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Passion Foundation and its fight against Melanoma!

What if Night | Saturday, March 19

What If Night will allow the Everblades to transform into another team for the night. Stay tuned for what the Everblades will transform against the Orlando Solar Bears...

Marvel Super Hero Night | Saturday, April 2

Help the Blades fight the good fight on Marvel Super Hero Night against the Idaho Steelheads! Come join the Marvel Universe on Saturday, April 2 as the team is masked as a Super Hero, wearing specialty jerseys for the game! Marvel-themed intermission games and activities, references to the movies, and more will help turn Hertz Arena into a Marvel Super Hero hub.

Pink In the Rink/Fan Appreciation | Saturday, April 16

The Everblades host Pink in the Rink presented by Radiology Regional on April 16. The Blades will don specialty pink jerseys during the game versus the Atlanta Gladiators. An organization dedicated to helping with cancer awareness, education and patient financial assistance will be the recipient of the specialty jersey's proceeds from the auction! In addition, we will have various giveaways throughout the game as we show our appreciation to the fans on Fan Appreciation Night.

