Swamp Rabbits Acquire Pare in Deal with Utah
September 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced they have acquired forward Cedric Pare from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for defenseman Luke Martin.
Pare, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward, arrives in Greenville after a successful rookie season in Utah where he totaled 40 points and 17 goals for his former team.
In his first season in the ECHL, Pare garnered attention after collecting a goal and two assists in three playoff appearances.
In 2017, Pare was selected in the NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round (pick 173) by the Boston Bruins.
