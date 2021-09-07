Swamp Rabbits Acquire Pare in Deal with Utah

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced they have acquired forward Cedric Pare from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for defenseman Luke Martin.

Pare, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward, arrives in Greenville after a successful rookie season in Utah where he totaled 40 points and 17 goals for his former team.

In his first season in the ECHL, Pare garnered attention after collecting a goal and two assists in three playoff appearances.

In 2017, Pare was selected in the NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round (pick 173) by the Boston Bruins.

