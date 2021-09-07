Forward CJ Eick Inks Contract with the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have signed forward CJ Eick to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Eick, 29, signs with the Fuel after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Mavericks. Entering his sixth pro season, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound forward has 314 ECHL games under his belt tallying 34 goals and 47 assists. Skating in 48 games for the Mavericks during the 2020-21 campaign, Eick registered two goals and six assists.

Prior to turning pro, Eick played four seasons at Michigan Tech. Over four years with the Huskies, Eick appeared 145 NCAA contests earning 14 goals 38 assists and a plus-25 rating.

With the signing of Eick, the Fuel have seven forwards and two defensemen signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

