Solar Bears Sign Chad Duchesne

September 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Chad Duchesne on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Duchesne (doo-SHAYN), 26, joins Orlando after appearing in 28 games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2020-21 season, in which he collected three points (1g-2a) and 48 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner has skated in 265 career games in the ECHL with Wheeling and Greenville, posting 51 points (7g-44a) and 308 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Inverary, Ontario played major junior hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League, recording 44 points (8g-36a) and 119 penalty minutes in 124 games. Duchesne also played one season for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League, where he tallied 25 points (6g-19a) and 83 penalty minutes.

