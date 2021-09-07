Derek Lodermeier Returns to Jacksonville for a Second Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Derek Lodermeier for the 2021-22 season.

Lodermeier, 26, returns to Jacksonville for his second professional season, after his rookie campaign with the Icemen during the 2020-21 season. Lodermeier registered 23 points with 15 goals in 68 games with the Icemen.

"We're extremely excited to have Derek back in Jacksonville," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Derek is a great two-way forward that thinks the game well. We believe he's going to have a breakout year offensively and play a pivotal role in our lineup on a nightly basis."

Prior to Jacksonville, the 6-3, 225-pound forward complied 58 points (18g, 40a) during his four collegiate seasons at the University of Vermont from 2016-2020, while serving as captain for his junior and senior seasons. The Brooklyn Center, MN resident also captained the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) during the 2015-16 season, logging 60 points (26g, 34a).

Lodermeier joins Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

