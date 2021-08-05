Stingers Win Series Opener over St. Cloud

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers take the first game against the Rox on Thursday night, 4-3.

The Rox looked to threaten early with the bases loaded and no one out in the top of the first, but pitcher Sasha Jabusch got out of trouble without giving up a run.

The Stingers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Grant Kerry. They added one more in the frame on a groundout by Derek Hackman.

St. Cloud's only run came in the top of the third, when Otto Kemp hit a solo home run to straightaway center field.

Willmar scored three in the bottom of the fifth, first on a two-run home run by catcher Drey Dirksen, then an RBI double by left fielder Jakob Newton.

The Stingers bullpen proved effective, pitching four shutout innings, three by Damon Rademacher, and a 1-2-3 ninth by Dylan Matela.

Willmar looks to pull off the series sweep Friday night against the best team in the Northwoods League. First pitch from The Beehive is set for 7:05 p.m.

