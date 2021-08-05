Rafters Overpower Booyah, Earn Fourth Straight Victory
August 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (31-32) scored five runs in the final three innings to win 8-3, over the Green Bay Booyah (24-38) on an overcast Thursday evening at Capital Credit Union Park.
The Rafters scored in the first inning for the seventh consecutive game. Kyle Teel (Virginia) launched a ball over the right-field wall, to put Wisconsin Rapids up 2-0. His first homer of 2021 and fourth as a Rafter. Cael Chatham (LaGrange) in the top of the second blasted a solo homer to right field, to bring the lead back to two runs, 3-1.
Ben Schoneman (Colorado School of Mines) threw a scoreless second through fifth inning. The right-hander struck out four Booyah overall over six innings and earned the win.
In the sixth, Green Bay knotted up the score. After getting two runners on, a ball was popped up to shallow right field. It dropped, with the Rafters throwing to third. Though an infield fly rule was called negating the force out, making the hitter out and advanced both runners to scoring position. A Booyah triple plated both runners.
Wisconsin Rapids responded in the next inning. With two outs, the Rafters gained three straight hits, a Reeve Holley (Cal Baptist) double, and RBI singles from McKinley Erves (LaGrange) and Teel to reclaim a two-run lead. Teel finished with two hits and 3 RBIs.
Collin Kiernan (Kean) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, striking out three in relief. The Rafters further distanced themselves with a run in the eighth, with Ben Swords (Webster) stealing third and scoring on an errant throw. In the ninth, EJ Exposito (Long Island) struck a two-run single up the middle.
Brayden Bonner (Dixie State) got the final three outs on a strikeout, lineout, and fielders' choice.
The Rafters return home for a three-game homestand. Tomorrow night Friday, August 6th, the Rafters face the Green Bay Booyah for the tenth time this season. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage on WFHR AM 1320 and the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
