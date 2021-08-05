MoonDogs Drop First Game of Road Stint in Waterloo
August 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
WATERLOO, Iowa -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (38-20) were defeated 5-1 by the Waterloo Bucks (37-23), Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium.
After the MoonDogs needed just one run to win a game in Mankato on Wednesday, the visiting MoonDogs did not experience the same fate while taking on the Bucks in Iowa, Thursday night.
The Bucks got out to a quick start, scoring one run in the first and two in the second to take an early 3-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Waterloo added one more run to make it a 4-0 advantage through five frames.
The MoonDogs cracked the score column in the eighth just to end up trading one run with the Bucks.Â Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State) was the lone MoonDogs batter to register and RBI in the contest when he hit a solo home run over the fence in left in the eighth inning.
The game ultimately finished 5-1 in favor of the Bucks. Hits wrapped up in favor of the Bucks 12-8 while Waterloo also came down with more errors in the game by a 2-1 margin.
In game one of the series, Waterloo's relief armÂ Logan JonesÂ (Ohio) secured the win to move to 1-1 after the Bucks starter,Â Dylan GottoÂ (Wartburg College) only mustered 4.1 innings of work. Jones pitched two and two-thirds innings of relief work allowing just a pair of hits, a walk and striking out four.
The loss went to MoonDogs' southpawÂ John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama) who fell to a 2-4 record in 2021. Lundgren worked 2-2 innings while making his fifth start of the season. He was hit off eight times for three runs in the contest.
The MoonDogs and Bucks rematch for one last contest in the season series at Riverfront Park, Friday at 6:35 p.m.
