Booyah Look to Rebound against Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah return to Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday as they host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

This comes off the heels of a heartbreaking loss to the Battle Creek Bombers on Wednesday, 9-8. Green Bay took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning but were unable to finish the job. Two runs in the top of the ninth doomed the Booyah.

Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) hit a two-run home run in the loss. That was his sixth home run of the season, tying Nadir Lewis (Princeton) for the most on the team.

Green Bay will give the nod to Jett Thielke (Madison College) on Thursday. The local product is 0-1 on the season with a 3.18 earned run average. He has pitched 11.1 innings, allowing four earned runs while punching out eight batters.

Ben Schoneman IV will get the start for the Rafters. He is 4-1 on the year with a 2.44 earned run average.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. There will be a performance by the Infalatamaniacs. It will also be Thirsty Thursday with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also take advantage of the $25 Bud Light Party Patio ticket. This includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning and all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the eighth inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

