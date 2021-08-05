Mallards Host Fond du Lac to Start Key Home-And-Home

August 5, 2021







Following a historic night where the Madison Mallards (15-11) threw a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks, the Mallards will stay home on Thursday to face off in a big divisional matchup with the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (17-9).

Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee), Sam Vomhof (UW-Whitewater) and Kade Lancour (UW-Whitewater) combined for 13 strikeouts and did not allow a hit last night. It was the first Mallards no hitter at the Duck Pond in team history.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards looking to continue the success from last night will be Terrell Hudson (New Mexico). Hudson will be making just his second start of the season as he has 12 other appearances all out of the bullpen. He owns a 5.87 ERA in 23 total innings pitched.

Starting for the Dock Spiders will be Tyler Shingledecker (Penn State). Shingledecker has made four starts this season and has an ERA of 7.20 in 15 total innings pitched.

Fond Du Lac is coming into this series after splitting with the Wisconsin Woodchucks, who are tied with Fond Du Lac for first place in the Great Lakes West division with the Mallards sitting two games back.

Madison and Fond Du Lac have played each other eight times this season with the Dock Spiders currently leading the season series 6-2. They will play four more times including tonight.

Tonight's game will start at 6:35 p.m. and is the first of a home-and-home as these teams will play in Fond Du Lac tomorrow at the same time of 6:35 p.m.

At the Duck Pond at Warner Park tonight it is Harry Potter night. Fans are encouraged to dress up for the Harry Potter theme and take part in the pregame parade before the game. Tickets are still available.

