Stingers Win Second Straight

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers come-from-behind for the second straight night, to defeat the Waterloo Bucks 4-2 Saturday night.

Waterloo scored the first two runs of the game, once in the first and another in the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Stingers came back to tie the game on a two-run single to right by William Hamiter, scoring Grant Kerry and Jakob Newton. Reid Homan scored on a wild pitch later that inning.

Willmar added to its lead in the eighth on an RBI double by Drey Dirksen, which scored Hamiter.

Stingers' starter Tanner Brown came out of the after pitching only one inning due to throwing 35 pitches in the opening frame. Willmar's bullpen did a great job in relief, throwing eight combined innings of one-run ball.

In the ninth, the Stingers made a series of sensational defensive plays. First, shortstop Daniel Sayre threw a runner out at home from his knees on a ground ball. Then, left fielder Grant Kerry (in his Stingers debut) made an exceptional leaping catch on the warning track.

Kenten Egbert was able to pitch himself out of trouble in the ninth to nail down his second save of the season.

The second and final game of the series against Waterloo will be played on Sunday, June 20. First pitch from The Beehive is 5:05 p.m.

