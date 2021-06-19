Rafters Snap Winning Streak, in Walk-Off Loss

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (10-9) lost 5-4 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-5) to end their four-game winning streak.

Both teams left runners in scoring position in the first inning. The Pit Spitters got in scoring position in the second, loading the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch, a third walk brought home a run.

Rafters starter Cole Eigenhuis (Sac City CC) exited the game mid-at-bat in the inning, Jack Gonzalez (Dixie State) entered and finish the second.

Wisconsin Rapids in the top of the third swiftly took the lead 2-1, after four consecutive singles, that plated two runs.

In the fourth, McKinley Erves (La Grange) struck a ball into the right-center gap, for his second hit and RBI, and increased the lead to 3-1.

At the bottom of the fourth, Traverse City reclaimed the advantage. A sacrifice bunt moved two in scoring position. A groundout and single scored the runners. A double later brought in the go-ahead run.

After a scoreless fifth, Josh Nicoloff (Kansas State) doubled in the sixth to move Sterling Hayes (Creighton) to third base. Erves with a third RBI opportunity hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

Both bullpens held strong, in the seventh and eighth including two 1-2-3 innings from Hunter Waldis (Seton Hall).

In the bottom of the ninth, two Pit Spitters reached via a base on balls against Waldis. Zach Bennett (Central Florida) took over on the mound. After getting out number two, Miles Simington delivered his first hit of the game, a walk-off base hit to win 5-4.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will play game two against the Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. The game can be heard on WFHR AM 1320.

