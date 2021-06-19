Simington Sinks the Rafters, Pit Spitters Win Fourth Straight
June 19, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The (13-5) Traverse City Pit Spitters got their second walk-off win of the season on Saturday night, trumping the (10-9) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 5-4.
After a trio of walks and a hit-by-pitch gave the Pit Spitters the lead in the second, the Rafters scored two in the third to take the lead. They added one in the fourth to go up 3-1.
In the bottom half, Miguel Useche singled and Christian Faust walked. Mario Camilletti scored Useche on a grounder before Trey Yunger singled home Faust to tie it. Chris Monroe doubled on the next pitch to go up 4-3.
Wisconsin Rapids tied the game in the sixth and the bullpens traded scoreless innings into the ninth. O'Kelly McWilliams IV had the biggest performane of the night. After walking the first two he faced in the eighth, he got the next three batters on strikes to end the threat.
Anthony Ramirez (2-0, 0.00) struck out two in the ninth to set up the heroics and earn the win.
Mario Camilletti and Trey Yunger walked with one out. Chris Monroe moved them over with a groundout, and Miles Simington came through with a two-out walk-off single into the right field gap, punctuating a four hour ball game with the second walk-off of the season.
Streaking
Christian Faust has reached base safely in all 18 games of the season.
Chris Monroe has reached safely in 14 games, one for each game he's played.
Mario Camilletti has walked multiple times in all four games he's played.
Tito Flores has a hit in four consecutive games.
O'Kelly McWilliams IV has at least one strikeout in every relief appearance.
Jacob Marcus has struck out exactly four batters in every start this season.
Up Next
These teams will conclude the series tomorrow at 5:05 ET. Jeremy Neff (2-0, 1.69) is the scheduled starter. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.
