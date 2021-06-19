Kingfish Fall to Kokomo in Series Finale on Walk Off

Kokomo, Ind - The Kenosha Kingfish (9-9) fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (8-10) 6-5 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Friday, June 18th.

Looking to take the sweep, Kokomo put up four runs in the third inning that consisted of a TJ Fondtain (San Diego State) two-run homerun to take a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Kingfish cut the deficit in half on a Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) double that scored Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific). Later in the inning, a delayed double steal scored Jebb to make it 4-2.

In the sixth inning, Kenosha added on three more courtesy of a Luke Stephenson (Xavier) RBI double that scored Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) and Justin Janas (Illinois) to make it 4-4. Later in the inning, Henry Kusiak (Missouri Southern) grounded out, scoring Stephenson to make it 5-4.

In the ninth inning, with one out and a runner on first base, Camden Vasquez (San Diego) tripled to tie the game. The next batter, Dylan Dennis (Loyola Marymount) singled to score Vasquez and win the game for the Jackrabbits.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Dominic Haan (Michigan State) had a no-decision throwing three innings and giving up four runs. Ethan Peters (Loras) pitched four innings of shutout ball. Hayden Fox (UW Whitewater) 1.1 innings conceding two runs. Nick Meyer (Dayton) entered the game, but only threw one pitch to Dennis.

Kenosha will take on Battle Creek at home on Saturday, June 19 at 6:05 p.m CDT.

