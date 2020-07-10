Stingers Open Weekend with Solid Win

(Willmar, M.N.)- After four days of rest, the Stingers were back in action Friday night and they showed no signs of rust defeating St. Cloud 7-2.

In the first of a three-game set, the Stingers turned in another exceptional night at the plate, paired with a great night of pitching from John Bezdicek.

Bezdicek, the 6'3 junior from Plymouth, M.N., made his second start of the season, his second against St. Cloud. The lefty was strong out the gates, retiring his first five batters. After a little trouble in inning three, Bezdicek got himself out of a bases loaded jam, only allowing one run. He responded nicely in the fourth getting the Rox in order, including two strikeouts.

In total, the Willmar starter pitched six innings, allowing the one run on four hits and notching four strikeouts. Landon Green came in, relieving Bezdicek, going two innings allowing just one run. Jayson Newman came in for the ninth, where he promptly struck out the side to end the game.

The Stinger bats continued on the right track, including a five-run fourth inning. Drey Dirksen and Asa Awbrey both walked with bases loaded before Jaxon Hallmark drove in a run with an infield hit. Tyler Wilber put an exclamation point on the fourth, driving in two with an single.

The Stingers added some insurance in the seventh with RBI singles from Harrison Schnurbusch and Chase Stanke.

Willmar improves to 5-2 on the season, firmly in second place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod. St. Cloud drops to an even .500 on the year at 4-4.

The two sides meet in a doubleheader tomorrow with game one set for 1:05 from Bill Taunton Stadium.

