Larks Take over First Place

The Larks play on the field was as sharp as the Bearscat Bakehouse Donut Jerseys they were wearing tonight, when they defeated the Mandan Flickertails, 8-3.

The Larks took sole-position of first place in the North Dakota Pod, winning their second game in a row against the Flickertails, their fourth straight win overall. Tonight's game was presented by Bearscat Bakehouse who teamed up with the Larks to auction off the jerseys worn by the players on Thursday and Friday.

Over $4,500 was raised in auctions through the two days and when bidding ended at 9:30 p.m. tonight, the Larks made a commitment to donate $100 to push that number over $5,000. Proceeds went to Century High School Peer-to-Peer Programs, which is designed for general education students interested in developing leadership skills and learning about students with disabilities.

Friday was also Moritz Sport and Marine Fishing Friday at the ballpark, where contestants attempted the Fishing Friday competition for a chance to win a $55,000 boat from Moritz Sport and Marine. Contestants gave their best shot but nobody was able to make the shot. The next Fishing Friday comes up on July 31st, with another chance to win a boat.

Bismarck took an early 2-0 lead in the first on singles from Myles Harris and Jaxon Rosencranz. Rosencranz had four RBIs on the night, driving in another two runs on the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game on a home run to left field.

Mandan's Ben Rushing went deep - a 362 foot shot to the opposite field -Â in the sixth inning for the Flickertails bringing them within one run, but that was as close as Larks pitching would let them get.

The Larks were led by Seth Brewer on the hill, who pitched a strong 5.1 innings, striking out 7 and allowing three runs. Brewer earned the victory on the mound for the Larks. On the losing side, Ben Schoneman turned in a strong performance for the Flickertails, striking out five in four innings. Schoneman clocked 91 mph on the radar gun, the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the night.

The Larks improved to 11-5 on the year and gained first place in the division while the Flickertails fell to 12-6 in 2020.

Mandan will be back in action Saturday versus the Bismarck Bull Moose for a Saturday doubleheader, with the first game set to kick off at 12:35 p.m. Matthew Plisko is the projected starter for the Bull Moose, while Trystan Vreiling will go for the Flickertails in game one.

The second game Saturday is presented by KFYR-TV, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Projected starters are John Wilson for Mandan and Gunnar Boehm going for the Bull Moose.

