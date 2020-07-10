Rockford Sweeps Rafters to Shorten Pod Lead to One

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters look the loss Friday night in Rockford, 6-2. The Rockford Rivets used a six-run seventh inning, punctuated by Jeff Heinrich's three-run homer, to win their fifth game out of six.

In a battle of the two best pitching staffs in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod, the Rafters and Rivets traded zeroes early. The Rafters' Chris McElvain was once again sharp on the bump, pitching four scoreless innings to start. McElvain's ERA stands as 0.00 after three appearances. Rockford's starter, Jarret Olson, also began his outing with four scoreless.

In the fifth, the Rafters took advantage of Jarret Olson's wildness to score two. Roman Trujillo came to the plate with two runners on after a walk and a hit by pitch. With a runner at third, Trujillo singled past the drawn-in infield to score Kyle Teel and Cole Bartels.

The Rafters led until the seventh, when Cam McDonald doubled in two Rivets to tie the score. After a sac fly, Heinrich blasted a home run to open the Rivet lead to 6-2.

The loss was dealt to Brandon Siegenthaler, who dropped to 1-1. The win was given to UW-Milwaukee's Jake Armstrong, who allowed no runs in 2.1 innings in relief for the Rivets.

Tomorrow, the Rafters begin a three-game homestand with the third game of the year against Green Bay. The Rafters and the Booyah face off at 6:35pm. Coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:30pm on Northwoods League TV.

