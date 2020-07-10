St. Cloud Tallies Eight Hits, Falls to Willmar in Series Opener

Willmar, MN - Jack Kelly (Minnesota) and Jordan Barth (Augustana) both had multiple hits, but St. Cloud (4-4) dropped the series opener to Willmar (5-2) by a score of 7-2 on Friday.

The Rox took an early lead in the third inning. Ben Norman (Iowa) and Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) led off with consecutive walks. Jack Kelly followed in the next at-bat with a single to load the bases. Garett Delano (Mercer) would later reach base via fielder's choice and score Norman to go ahead 1-0.

In the eighth inning, 2019 Rox Team MVP Jordan Barth ripped a single up the middle and scored Jack Kelly from second base. It's his sixth RBI of the season.

Sam Ireland (Minnesota), Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky), Luke Roskam (Nebraska), Marinconz, Barth and Jack Kelly all had hits in the game.

Brandon White (Washington State) got the start on the mound and pitched the first three innings, striking out three batters and giving up no runs. Justin Simanek (Southeastern Louisiana) saw time on the mound and was followed by Tyson Heaton (BYU), who threw 2.2 innings. Nick DeSalvo (LIU-Brooklyn) hurled the final two innings.

St. Cloud will finish the three-game road series with Willmar on Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 1:05 pm and the second game is slated for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Monday, July 13th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

