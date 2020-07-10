Chucks Fall to Loggers 6-3, Split Two-Game Series

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks lost to the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night, 6-3. The season series is now tied, 1-1 between the teams.

The Woodchucks got their first run of the game in the second inning, with Myles Austin scoring Cael Baker on an RBI single. Brandon Seltzer had an RBI the next inning, scoring Kyle Hess for the second run of the night. Wisconsin struck again in the eight inning, as Caleb Denny plated Hess with a run-scoring double.

The Woodchucks used three pitchers tonight. Nate Madej, the starter, tossed four innings. He allowed just one, unearned run on three hits. He struck out four during his outing. He was relieved by Dathon McGrath, who threw three innings of one-run ball, with four punch outs. Nick Marshall was given the loss as the third Woodchuck to work. He allowed four runs, two earned, in the final two innings.

Top Performers

Kyle Hess was 2-3 in the game, scoring two runs.

Nate Madej allowed just three hits and one unearned run in his start.

Dathon McGrath allowed three hits and one earned run as the second Woodchucks pitcher.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will continue a four-game home stand tomorrow. Wisconsin will play against Rockford for two games over the weekend. First pitch tomorrow is set for 6:05, with a start time of 1:05 on Sunday. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

