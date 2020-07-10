Northern Michigan Pod Looking to Restart in the Coming Days

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - This morning the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced that their plan for a restart of the season on Friday, July 10, had to be placed on hold. The organization is working hard to bring in high-level college baseball talent, rework the schedule and are diligently working with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to receive approval of a plan to safely reopen. The team hopes to make an announcement of a firm restart date in the coming days.

The team announced on Sunday that their season had to be paused after several players tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the Health Department they determined that pausing the season for additional testing and a reassessment of the schedule was the best course of action.

"Our organization strives to create a safe and fun community centric venue. While we are working on completely rebuilding a new team to face the Pits Spitters and reconfiguring the remaining schedule, we are also consulting with the Health Department and awaiting their input on the testing and screening procedures we have in place for players. At this point in time all of the Pit Spitters players have been tested twice and all have received negative results." said General Manager Mickey Graham. "Our plan is to ensure that any new players will also receive two negative test results before taking the field and we are working to receive Health Department input on a few final details ahead of a restart." added Graham.

The Pit Spitters return this summer had been well received by fans selling out the early games at the reduced capacity of 500 fans per game.

"We're committed to bringing quality baseball and a great family experience to Northern Michigan this summer at a time when we think our brand of fun is really needed," Graham continued. "We had an outstanding inaugural season with several league records and the fans embraced the team and the revived stadium atmosphere. We're working to continue that momentum for this season. Our front office staff is working incredibly hard to keep the ballpark ready, fill out the rosters and adjust the schedule. Our hope is to get back to playing ball in the coming days!"

If fans had tickets to a canceled game, those tickets can be exchanged for a future game this year. Please email [email protected] or call the office at 231.943.0100 for more ticket information.

