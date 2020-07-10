Rafters Wrap up Two-Game Series in Rockford
July 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
The day after a rain-shortened loss, the Rafters look to bounce back.
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell to 7-2 last night against the Rockford Rivets in the series opener. They look to recover tonight in game two versus the Rivets at 6:05pm.
Last night, the Rafters were unable to withstand a three-run Rivet first inning, despite outhitting Rockford six to three in a shortened six-inning game. Christian Sepulveda's fourth inning solo home run was the only run for the Rafters as they fell 3-1.
Tonight's game matches up the No. 1 and No. 2 pitching staffs in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Rafters have allowed just 29 runs all season long, but the Rivets are not far behind at 36. Rockford is also very close to the league-leading Rafters in ERA, as Rapids leads 2.95 to 3.45. The Rafters have struck out 107 batters in 79.1 innings, good for an average of 12 strikeouts per game.
Coverage of tonight's game from Rivets Stadium begins at 5:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR.
