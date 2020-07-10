Bombers Move Games to Kalamazoo Until Further Notice

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers today announced their plan to move all scheduled home games until further notice to Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Bombers have played each of their games this season at their "home away from home," and will continue to do so until the City of Battle Creek and Calhoun County Department of Public Health give approval for baseball to be played at C.O. Brown Stadium. The City of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County Health Department have already approved baseball to be played at Homer Stryker Field where games have been played since the season began on July 1.

"Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to receive the thumbs up from the City of Battle Creek and Calhoun to host games at C.O. Brown Stadium. We love playing in front of the community of Battle Creek and this is another instance where the fans are the ones who have to suffer from the decisions of others," said Bombers General Manager, Tyler Shore.

The Bombers were scheduled to play 20 games at C.O. Brown Stadium this season, with 3 of those games having already been moved to Kalamazoo. Beginning July 17th, the Bombers will play their remaining scheduled home games at Homer Stryker Field until further notice. Despite this setback, the Bombers remain hopeful for a return to Battle Creek this summer.

"We hope to be back at C.O. Brown this summer, but are incredibly grateful to the City of Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo County Health Department, and the Kalamazoo Growlers for allowing our players the opportunity to play baseball this summer. It is amazing to see a community come together to create a safe place for fans to enjoy the family friendly atmosphere that Northwoods League baseball has become known for" Shore said. "The Bombers will continue working with local officials to bring baseball back to C.O. Brown Stadium in 2020."

