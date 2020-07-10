Kalamazoo Gets Blanked by Battle Creek
July 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich., - The Kalamazoo Growlers fell to the Battle Creek Bombers by a final score of 3-0. The Bombers have now won all three matchups between the two teams.
Lyle Hibbitts (NMSU) earned the win after two innings of shutout baseball with a walk and a strikeout. Eamon Horwedel (Ohio) was given his first loss of the year after a two-inning start, allowing one unearned run and struck out one Bomber. Grant Hartwig (Miami University) notched his first save after throwing two strikeouts in the ninth inning.
Battle Creek got on the board in the first through a single by TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt) who later scored on throwing error.
The Bombers would strike again in the fourth on an RBI single by Joe Mason (Mount Olive) to bring home Justin Van De Brake (Washington State).
The final Bombers run came in the ninth on a wild pitch that scored Michael Morrissette (Miami University).
The Growlers return to action tomorrow at 7:35 p.m. against the Battle Creek Bombers.
