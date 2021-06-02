Stingers Nail Down Second Straight Win

Willmar, M.N. - The Stingers repeat Tuesday night's performance with another excellent game tonight, defeating Eau Claire 9-2.

In a game in which former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire threw out the first pitch, the Stingers scored early, when Tanner Tweedt launched a two-run home run to center.

Shortstop Daniel Sayre had a fantastic game, going three-for-four at the plate, with a solo homer and a pair of singles. He made an exceptional play in the sixth inning, going deep in the hole to field a grounder and making a Derek Jeter-esque jump throw to retire Eau Claire's Jarod Wandersee.

John Bezdicek made his first start of the season, tossing five innings, allowing one run and striking out three. Relief pitchers Colton Hamman and Will Roguske took over where he left off, as the two did not surrender a run.

The second and final game of the series will be Thursday, June 3, at 7:05 p.m. from Bill Taunton Stadium.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

