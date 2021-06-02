Booyah Look to Get on the Right Track

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Booyah will continue to search for the right path on Wednesday night against the winless Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Capital Credit Union Park. Green Bay is coming off a loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday at home, 10-3.

After recording just four hits in their first game, the Booyah bats woke up on Tuesday. Green Bay was able to more than double their hits in the loss. Nick Dagnello was able to record two hits in his three at bats, becoming the first player to record a multi-hit game this season. Every Green Bay starter was able to reach base in the loss.

The Booyah will turn to Green Bay native Ryan Stefiuk on Wednesday. This spring, Stefiuk took a redshirt in his season as a Vanderbilt Commodore. As a pitcher at Green Bay Preble, he was a four-time first-team honoree, led Preble to four straight state playoff appearances all while recording a career 0.90 ERA.

The Rapids will give the ball to Nathan Hemmerling to start. He went 1-5 this spring with an 8.33 ERA at NCAA Division III Lakeland University.

Wednesday will be the first of two Bark in the Park Nights at Capital Credit Union Park. All fans in attendance who bring their furry friend will get a dog bowl. Fans will also have the chance to enjoy a wine tasting. For just $5, fans can indulge on three wine samples with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

