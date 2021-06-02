Kingfish Offense Comes Alive in the Home and Home Finale
June 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Rockford, IIl - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Rockford Rivets 16-3 at Rivets Stadium on Tuesday, June 1st.
The offense was on point as the Kingfish put up four runs in the first inning courtesy of a Casey O'Laughlin walk that scored McKay Barney. Luke Stephenson hit a sacrifice fly that plated Josh Leslie and Sam Beers hit a ground ball that resulted in an error that plated Henry Kusiak and O'Laughlin.
The Kingfish put up another four runs in the fourth. Kirk Liebert's first two-RBI double put the Kingfish up 6-0. Henry Kusiak followed with a single to make it 7-0. Sam Beers continued his strong night with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.
Meanwhile, Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky threw five innings, giving up three runs while striking out nine.
Following getting one run in the fifth, the Rivets got all three of theirs in the 5th inning to make it 9-3. However, Kenosha responded in the 6th on a Sean Tillmon single to make it 10-3. Following two innings of shutout baseball for both teams, the Kingfish plated six in the 9th to enhance the lead to 16-3. Relievers Ethan Peters and Nick Meyer combined for four innings of shutout pitching.
Kenosha will travel to Kalamazoo Wednesday June 2 for a two game set against the Growlers.
