Booyah Outhit Rafters in Loss

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell at home on Wednesday night at the hands of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Capital Credit Union Park, 7-2.

It was a fine start to the game for the Booyah as they were able to draw first blood quickly in the second. In his first at bat of the summer, Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) was able to power a leadoff triple to dead center field. The next batter, Nick Dagnello (College of Charleston), was able to drive him in with a sacrifice groundout to second base.

The Rafters answered back with three and four runs in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively. The Booyah were unable to comeback after that.

Blasick, Nadir Lewis and Tristin Garcia were each able to collect a pair of hits in the meeting as the Booyah outhit the visiting Rafters.

Will Semb and Christian Orr came in relief for the Booyah and did well in checking the Rafters bats. The two right handers combined for four innings of work, allowing no hits, no runs while striking out four men. Additionally, the Booyah were able to clean up the defensive woes from the night before.

The Booyah and the Rafters will duel again on Thursday night. Green Bay will travel to Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. De Pere native Ben Hampton will make his first appearance on the mound for the Booyah.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

