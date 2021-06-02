Early Pitching Struggles Lead to Another Loss

BATTLE CREEK, MI., -The Battle Creek Bombers started their first road trip of the season down in Kokomo, IN, but were unable to notch their first win of the 2021 season.

Payton Carney got the nod but was only able to pitch one inning. Carney threw 35 pitches exactly which is the limit on pitches in an inning. Four walks and two hits drove in three runs for the Jackrabbits and the wheels fell off after that.

Beaux Bonvillain was brought in to pitch in the second with very minimal warm up pitches. Although he pitched four innings and the last three of them scoreless, Bonvillain gave up seven in the bottom of the second inning.

Kokomo would jump out to a 10-1 lead and the rest was all academic. Battle Creek scored two runs in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Miguel Larreal and an RBI walk by Sy Snedeker. However, the Jackrabbits would put up a run in the bottom of the seventh and the eighth and claim the 13-2 victory.

Kyle Wade gets the win for Kokomo. He pitched five innings allowing one run on three hits and struck out five while Carney is slated with the loss.

Five of the nine Jackrabbit hitters had multi-hit games including Dylan Dennis who went three for five with two RBI and scored two runs.

Battle Creek falls to 0-3 on the season and looks to tomorrow's game against Kokomo. First pitch is set for 6:30 EDT.

