Northwoods League Launches 'NWL Lucky 7' Powered by Chalkline

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League announced today a new freeplay prediction contest titled the 'NWL Lucky 7' for the 2021 season.

Powered by Chalkline, the NWL Lucky 7 offers fans daily contests throughout the entire Northwoods League season with a chance to win a $100,000 daily prize. Additional prizes will also be awarded throughout the season.

Matt Bomberg, of the Northwoods League said, "We are extremely excited to offer our fans a new contest this season that will make them enthusiastic about going to the ballpark and following along with all of our teams. The partnership with Chalkline is one that we are looking forward to for the 2021 season."

The freeplay game will allow fans to engage with their favorite teams while allowing the League to reach new audiences, both digitally and at the ballpark.

Daniel Kustelski, CEO of Chalkline, said, "Partnering with the Northwoods League for their upcoming season is a great opportunity to show the growing freeplay sports space as well as offer their fans a unique experience that not many other leagues have. Combining the Northwoods League's ability to create an exciting on-field product with Chalkline's sports betting offerings will be a great fit and we are looking forward to this season."

The NWL Lucky 7 freeplay game can be accessed by downloading the Northwoods League app from the Apple App Store or on Google Play. If you already have the app installed, make sure it is updated to the current version. On the app, the game will be one of the home page options but will also be in the main menu at the top left of the screen. It can also be found by visiting the Northwoods League, or any team, website and clicking on the GAMING tab in the top menu.

Chalkline, formerly Chalkline Sports, is North America's leading independent provider of freeplay and real money games for operators and media companies. Chalkline's BettorGames platform delivers personalized, localized games at scale, focusing on state-level conversions and measurably engaging sports fans for both media companies and operator clients. With offices in Nashville, London and Johannesburg, Chalkline delivered 8,000+ unique games in 2020 to 5M+ players globally. To learn more, visit chalklinesports.com.

