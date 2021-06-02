Mallards Take First Road Trip, Open Series with Woodchucks

June 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards (1-1) are heading north to Wausau for their first road trip of the season as they go up against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Ducks are coming off an opening series split with the Lakeshore Chinooks with a 7-2 opening day win and a 11-3 loss last night.

The Mallards got a solo home run from Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) to lead off the fourth inning Tuesday but gave up three-run home runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

After Ike Buxton (Lipscomb) gave the Mallards five innings last night with four earned runs, the Mallards will start Ernie Day (Iowa Western) on the mound tonight.

Day, from Chicago, Ill, started 8 games in 2021 for Iowa Western with 32 total innings pitched, 16 earned runs, 47 strikeouts and a 4.50 ERA.

The Woodchucks probable starter on Wednesday is Bobby Vath out of Arizona Western College. The righty is a redshirt-freshman and did not pitch in his first season in college.

For Thursday night's game, the Mallards probable starting pitcher is Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee). The sophomore from Kewaskum, WI played two years at Madison College before transferring to UW-Milwaukee.

Tonight is the first of a two game series with the Woodchucks, with both games on Wednesday and Thursday scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.