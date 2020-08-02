Stingers Hit Four Homers in Win over Honkers

August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





(Rochester, M.N.)- After getting shut out the night previous, the Willmar Stinger bats exploded for 14 runs on Sunday afternoon to down the Rochester Honkers to take game one of a two game series.

The Stingers tallied 15 hits, including four home runs in their complete win over Rochester with a final of 14-4.

Stingers got a run in the first inning on an RBI single from Brooks Lee, but the real fireworks got going from Lee in the third. Lee hammered his second home run of the season to center field to give Willmar an early 3-0 lead.

The bats kept things going in the fourth as Kyle Manzardo and Tyler Wilber belted back-to-back bombs in the fourth as part of a four-run Stinger inning. Manzardo's three-run shot was his fifth of 2020 and Tyler Wilber sent his solo blast to centerfield on the first pitch he saw.

The long balls weren't quite done for the Stingers. In the fifth, Drey Dirksen pummeled his first home run of the season over the left field wall to further the Stinger advantage. His homer was part of what was a six-run fifth for Willmar.

Other Stingers got the job done as well, without using the long ball. Harrison Schnurbusch had himself a three-hit day at the plate, while Jayson Newman drove in another two runs himself.

Rochester had a couple runs in each of the third and eighth innings, but it wasn't enough to surmount the sizable disadvantage. Pearce Howard led the way for the Honkers with three hits, including two doubles.

On the mound, Jacob Webb was exceptional. He pitched five tough innings, earning his second win of the season. Just allowing two runs, Webb strike out six, including three batters in the fifth inning, his final of work.

In relief, Jonathan Brand hurled two flawless innings. Ben Borrman threw the eighth inning, while Landon Green capped off the afternoon by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Stinger pick up their seventeenth win of the season and fifth against Rochester. Willmar back in the saddle tomorrow night as they square off with Rochester once again from Mayo Field. First pitch at 6:35.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game

The MinnWest Technology Campus is a business community located in the heart of Minnesota lakes country. We are currently home to 31 companies who create a rich network of talent and expertise in the areas of agribusiness, bioscience and technology. Among them are national and global leaders in their industries.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.