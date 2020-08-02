Pitching Duels Dominate the Day But Growlers Come out on Top
August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich., - The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Battle Creek Bombers in game one by a score of 1-0, before the two tied in game two, 1-1. The day was supposed to be a triple header before poor field conditions scraped the first game.
Game One
In the first game, the only run was scored in the top of the fifth on an RBI triple by Ryan Marra (Brown University) to score Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University).
Pitching dominated the game as Ryan Vogt (Southeast Missouri State University, 1-2) took the loss after a complete game, allowing three hits and the one earned run. He also walked three Growlers and struck out one. Nate Wargolet (Grand Valley State University, 3-0) earned his third win on a four-inning, four-strikeout performance and allowed just three hits. Trey Nordmann (Howard College, 4) notched his fourth save on one inning and two strikeouts.
Game Two
Both Mitchell Lee (Lamar University) and Grant Jebbia (Davenport University) both got out of the first two innings cleanly, with Lee striking out one and Jebbia fanning five. Jebbia also allowed just two hits.
The Growlers took the lead in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Brett Barrera (Stanford), which allowed Dunn to score.
Battle Creek responded in the bottom half on an RBI groundout from Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University-Ann Arbor) and scored TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University).
Andre Orselli (Ball State) closed out the game for Kalamazoo on two innings, one earned run on no hits, four walks and two strikeouts. Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt University) retired all three Growlers he faced in the top of the fifth one three strikeouts.
The Kalamazoo Growlers return to play tomorrow against the Battle Creek Bombers, for a 5:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. starts to game one and two.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2020
- Pitchers Dominate Double Header, Bombers Score One Run on Day - Battle Creek Bombers
- Pitching Duels Dominate the Day But Growlers Come out on Top - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Rally Late, Win Fifth Consecutive Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Rain Suspends Bobbers 6-0 Lead in 3rd Inning - Kenosha Kingfish
- Explosive Fourth Inning Does Honkers In - Rochester Honkers
- Green Bay Falls in Fond Du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Hit Four Homers in Win over Honkers - Willmar Stingers
- Tails Send Players off in Win - Mandan Flickertails
- Rout of Booyah Makes It Six in a Row for Spiders - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chucks Fall to the Loggers in La Crosse, 14-3 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Pitching Duels Dominate the Day But Growlers Come out on Top
- Growlers Sweep Tripleheader vs Battle Creek on Superhero Night
- Growlers Sweep the Daddies Before Two Days Off
- Growlers Come up Big in the Clutch, Win the Day against Battle Creek
- Mac Daddies Topple Growlers in Tripleheader, 2-1