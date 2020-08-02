Green Bay Falls in Fond Du Lac

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah stumbled out of the gate on Sunday afternoon before falling 9-1 to Fond du Lac.

The lone run for Green Bay came in the fourth inning after Nick Kreutzer started the frame with a single. After advancing to second on another single, this one from Noah Granet, Kreutzer bounced to third following a passed ball. Green Bay Preble's Max Wagner lifted a ball into center with Kreutzer on third, allowing him to easily score. Green Bay had eight total hits on the afternoon, two of which belonged to Kreutzer.

Starter Harrison Cook was handed the loss after going just three innings and giving up four earned runs. The loss made him 1-1 on the year, and was the first time Green Bay lost with Cook as a starter this season. Out of the bullpen, Joe Taylor pitched two strong innings, allowing just two hits and not giving up any runs. Aaron Winkler gave up four earned runs in the sixth inning, the most runs he has given up this season.

The Booyah have an off day tomorrow before they're scheduled to travel to Rockford to take on the Rivets on Tuesday. Green Bay currently sits at 14-18 on the year, the furthest they've been below .500 this season.

