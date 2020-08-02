Pitchers Dominate Double Header, Bombers Score One Run on Day
August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI., - The pitchers reigned supreme in tonight's double header, as the two teams combined for just three runs. The Bombers dropped game one and tied game two by scores of 1-0 and 1-1.
The game slated to start at 2:30 p.m. was canceled due to rain.
GAME ONE
Both Ryan Vogt (Southeast Missouri State University) and Nate Wargolet (Grand Valley State University) pitched real well for their respective teams, as Vogt surrendered just one run in a complete game. Vogt ended the day with six baserunners, three hits and three walks.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Growlers finally pulled through, as they worked small ball to perfection. With one out, Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) was hit by a pitch. He scored on the very next play, as Ryan Marra (Brown University) landed the final base hit of the game with a triple.
Battle Creek had a base runner in each inning but could not advance them beyond second base, as the Bombers dropped game one 1-0.
GAME TWO
Game two provided more of the same on both sides, as the pitchers excelled. Grant Jebbia (Davenport University) struggled in the first, loading the bases with two outs. Despite the quality chance, Brad Goulet (University of Akron) flew out to Carter Smith (Grand Valley State University).
The Bombers saw Mitchell Lee (Lamar University) pitch two perfect innings, recording six straight outs in his start.
Battle Creek had a combined perfect game in the fourth but allowed Dunn to reach base via a single. He scored from third on a sac fly off the bat of Brett Barrera (Stanford University), putting Kalamazoo up 1-0.
The Bombers created some small ball in the bottom half of the inning, as TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University) and Joe Mason (University of Mount Olive) worked back-to-back walks. Goulet advanced the base runners to third and second on a groundout just before Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University) did the same to score McKenzie.
In the top of the fifth, Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt University) was in to pitch for Battle Creek and put on a show. He struck out the side in 10 pitches, with a fastball clocking in at 95.
The Bombers flirted with a walk-off in the bottom half of the inning, with a leadoff walk by Seth Tucker (Oakland University) but could not knock him in, as the Bombers tied their second game of the season, this time by a score of 1-1.
The Bombers will face Kalamazoo again tomorrow with first pitch at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m.
