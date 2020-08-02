Rox Rally Late, Win Fifth Consecutive Game

August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud Rox pitcher Noah Myhre

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Noah Myhre(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (15-10) won their fifth consecutive game and snapped Waterloo's (18-9) six-game winning streak in a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

After falling behind 2-0 early in the game, the Rox scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) led off with a single and was moved to second base following Logan Thomason's (Eastern Kentucky) sac-bunt. With two-outs, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) drilled a single to right field and scored Kolden.

In the seventh inning, Collin Montez (Washington State) blasted a pinch-hit double down the right field line. The Rox then loaded the bases after Andrew Pintar (BYU) and Cody Kelly (Minnesota) drew consecutive walks. Kolden would score Montez on a sac-fly that tied the game at two.

Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) led off the eight inning with a walk. With two strikes in the count, Jack Kelly ripped a single to right field and Finke advanced to third base. Jordan Barth (Augustana) scored Finke in the next at-bat after a sac-fly to right field. It put St. Cloud ahead 3-2.

RJ Martinez (Minot State) started the game for the Rox and hurled five innings, giving up no earned runs. Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) struck out two batters in the sixth inning, working a scoreless frame. Noah Myhre (Minot State) claimed his second win of the season after striking out four batters over the final three innings.

The Rox are now 12-2 at the Rock Pile this season.

St. Cloud aims to win its sixth game in a row on Monday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.