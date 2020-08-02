Rox Rally Late, Win Fifth Consecutive Game
August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (15-10) won their fifth consecutive game and snapped Waterloo's (18-9) six-game winning streak in a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
After falling behind 2-0 early in the game, the Rox scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) led off with a single and was moved to second base following Logan Thomason's (Eastern Kentucky) sac-bunt. With two-outs, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) drilled a single to right field and scored Kolden.
In the seventh inning, Collin Montez (Washington State) blasted a pinch-hit double down the right field line. The Rox then loaded the bases after Andrew Pintar (BYU) and Cody Kelly (Minnesota) drew consecutive walks. Kolden would score Montez on a sac-fly that tied the game at two.
Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) led off the eight inning with a walk. With two strikes in the count, Jack Kelly ripped a single to right field and Finke advanced to third base. Jordan Barth (Augustana) scored Finke in the next at-bat after a sac-fly to right field. It put St. Cloud ahead 3-2.
RJ Martinez (Minot State) started the game for the Rox and hurled five innings, giving up no earned runs. Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) struck out two batters in the sixth inning, working a scoreless frame. Noah Myhre (Minot State) claimed his second win of the season after striking out four batters over the final three innings.
The Rox are now 12-2 at the Rock Pile this season.
St. Cloud aims to win its sixth game in a row on Monday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.
If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox pitcher Noah Myhre
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2020
- Pitchers Dominate Double Header, Bombers Score One Run on Day - Battle Creek Bombers
- Pitching Duels Dominate the Day But Growlers Come out on Top - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Rally Late, Win Fifth Consecutive Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Rain Suspends Bobbers 6-0 Lead in 3rd Inning - Kenosha Kingfish
- Explosive Fourth Inning Does Honkers In - Rochester Honkers
- Green Bay Falls in Fond Du Lac - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Hit Four Homers in Win over Honkers - Willmar Stingers
- Tails Send Players off in Win - Mandan Flickertails
- Rout of Booyah Makes It Six in a Row for Spiders - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chucks Fall to the Loggers in La Crosse, 14-3 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.