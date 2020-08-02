Tails Send Players off in Win

After two tough losses to the Bismarck Larks on Saturday, the Mandan Flickertails rebound with a 6-5 victory against the Bismarck Bull Moose to conclude the weekend.

Both teams started the first two innings with strong pitching performances by Bull Moose pitcher Jacob Widener and Flickertails pitcher Ben Schoneman, but the wheels started to fall off in the third for the latter. Schoneman gave up four runs in the fourth; the Bull Moose capitalized on a leadoff double by designated hitter Calen Schwabe.

Schoneman threw the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game with a 92 mph heater in his three inning outing.

The Fetzer Electric Play of Game came in the top of the fifth inning as Bull Moose Torin Montgomery hit a ground ball up the middle. Flickertails shortstop Cam Sibley snatch the ball and flip it to second before Jackson Lofton gunned the runner out at first.

The Flickertails didn't go out without a fight however, attacking at the plate as Widener tired in bottom of the fifth. The tails quickly loaded the bases before Flickertails newby Bailey Reed drove in three RBIs with a single to left field, bringing the team within a run of the Moose. The Flickertails would extend their rally in the bottom half of the seventh inning. Excellent plate discipline allowed for the Tails to draw 11 walks, three resulting in a run scoring.

The Tails took the lead 6-5 and didn't waiver in closing the game with pitchers Justin Zamora and David Wylie - Wylie taking home the save in the ninth.

The Bull Moose will take on the Larks Monday at 7:05 p.m, while the Flickertails will take Monday off before the long five day break. Their next game comes on Aug. 9 as they host the Larks.

