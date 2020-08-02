Rain Suspends Bobbers 6-0 Lead in 3rd Inning

August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





KENOSHA, Wis. - Rain suspended game 13 of the 2020 Kenosha Series between the K-Town Bobbers (6-6) and Kenosha Kingfish (6-6) on Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field.

K-Town took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning on four hits. Brett Harris (Gonzaga) tripled in Nick Gonzalez (USF) for the Bobbers first run. Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) drove in Harris on a single and Jared Weber (Florida A&M) drove in Bigbie for the third run of the frame.

The Bobbers put up three more runs in the 2nd inning on two hits and taking advantage of an error. Walker Jenkins (Missouri State) scored on a Harris RBI single to extend K-Town's lead 4-0. Then, with two outs in the frame, Kingfish shortstop Justin Barr (Akron) committed an error that allowed two Bobbers to score and put K-Town up 6-0.

Rain stopped the game in the top of the 3rd inning.

The game will resume on Wednesday afternoon at 4:05 PM CT as part of a double header. The suspended game will pick up with the Bobbers batting, no outs in the top of the 3rd inning and the Bobbers leading 6-0.

Game one will be played to completion.

Game two will be a 7-inning game, starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Gates open at Simmons Field at 3:35 PM CT. Tickets from Sunday's game may be exchanged for any upcoming Kenosha Kingfish game in 2020.

Free audio coverage of all 2020 Kenosha Series games can be streamed on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page while a streamed webcast production is available to watch on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.