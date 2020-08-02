Chucks Fall to the Loggers in La Crosse, 14-3

August 2, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





LA CROSSE, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday night, 14-3. It was the fifth straight loss for Wisconsin.

The Chucks scored their first run with a Caleb Denny SAC Fly in the sixth inning, which brought home Alejandro Macario. Jeissy De La Cruz collected his first home run on Saturday, a tw0-run shot in the ninth inning.

Calvin Bush of Wisconsin was given the loss, with his start lasting 2.2 innings. Emanuel Corporan, Nathan Mirochnick, Michael Smith and Andy Shreves also worked for the Chucks.

Top Performers

Santiago Garavito was 2-4 in the game with two singles.

Jeissy De La Cruz was 1-4, but collected his first home run of the season.

Next Up

The Chucks are in La Crosse once again on Sunday evening. They will be back at home on Tuesday night, where they'll take on Fond du Lac. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.