Rout of Booyah Makes It Six in a Row for Spiders

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders (19-12) extended their win streak to six games following their commanding 11-4 win over the Green Bay Booyah (14-17) on Saturday night.

After a home victory over La Crosse that went to extra innings and almost ended their win streak at five, the Dock Spiders traveled a short way north to face the Booyah in a home-and-home series. Fondy's offense continued to produce in Saturday's game, as they would strike first in the second on an RBI-double from Aaron Anderson (Liberty University), one of three hits and three RBIs he had in the game.

The fourth inning was the start of a stretch of five consecutive innings where the Dock Spiders would get on the board. Anderson plated the second run for Fondy on a double into left field that scored Taylor Jackson (University of Illinois) from first base and made it 2-0.

Brayden Frazier (University of Iowa) would make it 3-0 in the fifth after launching a leadoff solo home run to right, his second of the season. Both of Frazier's home runs have been at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay.

The Booyah would get their first run of the game in the fifth to draw within two in a 3-1 game.

Frazier added another RBI to his line after knocking a base hit up the middle to score a run and start the scoring in the sixth. With a 4-1 lead and the bases loaded, Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) lined a hit into left that scored Frazier and Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) to give Fondy a 6-1 lead.

The Dock Spiders weren't done with the fun just yet, as they brought home another three runs in the seventh. Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) roped a line drive into left that scored a run and put runners at second and third. Frazier drew a walk, and Novitske took a 3-2 pitch into center field that scored two more runs to make it 9-1.

Nadir Lewis (Princeton University) launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for the Booyah that made it 9-3.

In the eighth, Anderson would reach one more time after a fly ball into left dropped that brought Jackson home. A wild pitch moved Anderson to third, and he came in to score on a single back up the middle from Frazier, his third RBI of the night that made it 11-3.

The Booyah mustered up one more run in the eighth but went down easy in the ninth as the Dock Spiders locked down the 11-4 win to get their sixth consecutive victory.

Ryan Bergert (West Virginia University) set a new personal season-high for strikeouts in a single game with eight on the night. He pitched five innings and allowed only one run (unearned) on two hits to record his second win of the season and improve to 2-1. Aaron Anderson earned Northwoods League Player of the Night honors with his 3-for-5, three-RBI outing to become the first Dock Spiders player to receive the award this season.

The Dock Spiders will look for win number seven in a row when they host the Booyah on Sunday afternoon at 1:05.

