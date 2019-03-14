Stevenson Loaned to AHL Utica

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Dyson Stevenson has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets, affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Stevenson, 25, was invited to Utica's training camp back in October. This will be his first trip to the AHL this season. A native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward is in his second year with the Thunder and second year as the team's captain. He has 29 points (11g, 18a) in 39 games this year along with 102 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Stevenson played three seasons for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats and was coached by current Thunder Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. In 2013-14, he had a career year, recording 76 points (38g, 38a) and 121 penalty minutes.

The Thunder returns to action tomorrow night with their last visit of the year to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena to face the Kansas City Mavericks in the Independence Cup starting at 7:05 p.m.

