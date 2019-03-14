K-Wings Ink Former Spartan Sanford

March 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings signed Michigan State Spartan and Holt, MI native Brennan Sanford the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Sanford, 23, joins the K-Wings after the conclusion of a four-year NCAA career with the Spartans. The forward tallied 36 points (17g, 19a) in 138 games with the Spartans and was an assistant captain during his final two seasons. Prior to heading to East Lansing, Holt concluded his junior hockey career with the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) recording 20 points (8g, 12a) in 60 games. He also becomes the third member of the team, joining Chad McDonald and Trevor Boyd, to have played for the Jr. K-Wings during their time in the NAHL.

Sanford is expected to be available on Friday night as the K-Wings take on the Toledo Walleye and will wear number #6. In a corresponding move defenseman Matt Joyaux has been placed on IR.

Kalamazoo Wings full and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.