Sosunov, Pedersen Return from AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, while defenseman Matthew Spencer has been reassigned from Orlando to Syracuse. Additionally, rookie forward Brent Pedersen has been released from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, and has been returned to Orlando.

Sosunov, 20, has appeared in 15 games with the Solar Bears this season, where he has registered five points (1g-4a) and 16 penalty minutes. He also has one goal and six penalty minutes in 10 games with the Crunch this season. Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) of the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Spencer, 21, has skated in 36 games with Orlando this season, where he has posted 15 points (2g-13a) and 34 penalty minutes. He has also skated in nine games with Syracuse, where he has tallied one assist. Spencer was a second-round selection (#44 overall) of the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Pedersen, 23, has recorded 28 points (10g-18a) and four penalty minutes in 24 games with the Solar Bears this season. In 29 games with the Moose, he has added five points (4g-1a) and 15 penalty minutes. Pedersen was a fifth-round selection (#126 overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. for First Responders Appreciation Night. Prior to the game, the team will host its seventh annual Guns N' Hoses charity game between the Central Florida Enforcers and Orange County Fire Rescue, with a portion of ticket proceeds to benefit Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

