ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Mitchell fined, suspended

South Carolina's Mason Mitchell has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #821, South Carolina at Atlanta, on March 13.

Mitchell was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 5:56 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Mitchell will miss South Carolina's games vs. Norfolk (March 15) and vs. Florida (March 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Finn fined, suspended

Florida's Matt Finn has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #822, Florida at Orlando, on March 13.

Finn is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 20:00 of the third period.

Finn will miss Florida's games at Atlanta (March 15) and at South Carolina (March 16).

Orlando's Monfredo fined, suspended

Orlando's Mike Monfredo has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #822, Florida at Orlando, on March 13.

Monfredo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 15:10 of the third period.

Monfredo will miss Orlando's game vs. Idaho on March 16.

