Colton White Fifth Adirondack Thunder Alum to Make NHL Debut

GLENS FALLS, NY - Defenseman Colton White became the fifth Adirondack Thunder alum to play in a National Hockey League game when he was in the lineup for last night's New Jersey Devils' 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. White joins Scott Wedgewood, Ken Appleby, Ryan Lomberg and MacKenzie Blackwood as former Thunder players to make their NHL debuts.

White, 21, earned his first career NHL recall earlier this week, and after not dressing for the game in Calgary on Tuesday, played 13:10 in the Devils' win last night in Edmonton, AB. White collected 2 PIM, two shots on goal, a hit and a plus-one rating in his first NHL game.

The London, Ontario native skated 25 games last season for the Adirondack Thunder, 11 in the regular season and an additional 14 in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. After registering four points (2g-2a) in 11 regular-season contests, White lifted his play in the postseason where he racked up 11 points (3g-8a) from just 14 games played.

This season, the 21-year-old blueliner appeared in 61 games for the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils. White posted 25 points (6g-19a) in the AHL before earning his first NHL call-up.

