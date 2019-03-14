Mariners and 99.9 The Wolf Present "Country Night"

March 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - March 14, 2019 - The Maine Mariners, in partnership with 99.9 The Wolf have announced "Country Night" at the Cross Insurance Arena on Sunday, March 24th as the Mariners host the Manchester Monarchs at 3:00 PM. The game presentation with feature a country theme and fans will get the chance to go home with prizes.

The first 500 fans will receive a bandanna at the door. There will be a photo booth in the concourse with country props. Ticket giveaways presented by 99.9 The Wolf will include the following shows:

-Old Dominion at Thompson's Point (Portland) - May 24th

-Luke Bryan at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) - June 21st

-Florida Georgia Line at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion (Bangor) - July 18th

The puck drops at 3:00 PM, with doors opening at 2:00. Individual game tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling them at 207-775-3458. Groups of 10 or more can call 833-GO-MAINE for group ticket discounts.

The Mariners are in action Saturday when they travel to Worcester to take on Railers at 7:05 PM. They're home on Sunday (Mar. 17th) when they host the Newfoundland Growlers at 3:00 PM for Beacon's Birthday Bash presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Only six home games remain in the regular season. Tickets to can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

