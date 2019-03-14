Fuel Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Weekend Set in Reading

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced a series of roster moves on Thursday ahead of the team's two-game series against the Reading Royals this weekend. Goaltender Matt Tomkins has been recalled by the IceHogs, while the Fuel have signed forward Craig Puffer to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). Finally, defenseman Zane Schartz has been released from his ECHL contract.

Tomkins, 24, has compiled a 24-17-4 record through 46 appearances with Indy this season, alongside a 3.07 goals against average, a .904 save percentage and two shutouts. The second-year netminder leads the ECHL in both saves (1,453) and minutes played (2,734), while his 24 wins ranks second in the league and is a new Fuel single-season franchise record. Over his last five starts, Tomkins owns a 3-1-1 record, a 1.18 goals against average, and a .951 save percentage, earning his second shutout of the season with 29 saves against Toledo on March 10. A seventh round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Tomkins saw action in eight games with the IceHogs last season, posting with a 1-4-2 record.

Puffer, 23, joins the Fuel after wrapping up his collegiate career at the University of Vermont. The 5-foot-9, 168-pound forward registered two goals and nine assists in 33 games for the Catamounts as a senior in 2018-19, finishing his NCAA career with 54 points (22g, 32a) in 142 contests. Prior to his time at school, Puffer spent one season with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in 2014-15, leading the Chiefs in points (58) and goals (29) en route to being named team MVP.

Schartz, 24, dressed in eight games with Indy since joining the team on Jan. 31, logging a pair of assists and six penalty minutes.

