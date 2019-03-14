Cool Insuring Arena Announces Naming Rights Extension

GLENS FALLS, NY - Cool Insuring Arena announced today that it has entered into a two-year extension with Cool Insuring Agency to keep the name of the building intact through at least July 2024.

Cool Insuring Agency originally entered into a five-year agreement in July 2017 when the former Glens Falls Civic Center was named for the first time in the building's history.

"It just makes sense, we committed to the naming rights two years ago as a community support initiative," Cool Insuring Vice President Jack Bieniek stated. "The Coalition continues to deliver on their promises to turn the building into a catalyst that will benefit not only the City of Glens Falls, but the greater Warren and Washington Counties, along with local residents and businesses. Cool Insuring Agency is delighted to be a part of this successful effort."

The Adirondack Civic Center Coalition recently completed its purchase of the Adirondack Thunder hockey team, Cool Insuring Arena's primary tenant, from Calgary Sports & Entertainment.

"We are very happy to extend our agreement with Cool Insuring Agency to maintain consistency at the arena," Civic Center Coalition President Dan Burke said. "Between the economic growth impact study, increased attendance at Adirondack Thunder games coupled with other events using the location, we have seen nothing but recent success with Cool Insuring Arena and look to continue those upward trends over the next five years."

Cool Insuring Agency offers a broad array of property, casualty and employee benefit products to personal, commercial, institutional and governmental clients throughout the country and world. For more information, visit Cool Insuring Agency at 2 Country Club Road, Suite 1, Queensbury, NY or online at www.coolins.com.

Cool Insuring Arena is a 4,794-seat multi-purpose arena located in downtown Glens Falls, New York. Built in 1979, it is now the home of the Adirondack Thunder, the ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. The versatile, multi-purpose complex includes an arena for sporting events, concerts, and family entertainment as well as dance, theatre and trade shows. For more information on Cool Insuring Arena, please visit coolinsuringarena.com.

